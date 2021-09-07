Cuba resumes school year

Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez. Photo: Taken from RHC

The 2020-2021 school year resumed Monday in Cuba through teleclasses, and the gradual presence of students will be accompanied by the vaccination process in force in the country.

Basic education resumes its activities, and the Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez, said that, together with the Ministry of Public Health, ‘students would develop face-to-face teaching activities as soon as they are vaccinated.’

Velázquez detailed that the students’ vaccination will be in three groups: the first one includes those in twelfth grade, those in the third and fourth year of pedagogic training, and those in the third year of technical and professional education.

A second group to be vaccinated includes students between the ages of 12 and 18.

There would be those in tenth grade, eleventh grade, and the rest of the pedagogical training, technical education, and basic secondary education, ‘but we have also considered with Public Health to include students in sixth grade,’ he told the press.

The third group -she explained- includes primary education students from pre-school to fifth grade.

The approval, on September 3, of the emergency sanitary use of the Soberana 02 vaccine in the pediatric population will allow Cuba to become the first country to carry out a national immunization campaign for children against Covid-19.

