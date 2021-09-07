Cuba prepares gradual reopening of borders in November

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba is preparing to gradually reopen its borders starting next November, by the time 90 percent of its population is expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as it was reported.



According to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Tourism, the hygienic-sanitary protocols will be made more flexible upon the arrival of travelers by the 15th of November, and will be focused on the surveillance for any symptomatic patients and the taking of temperature.

In addition, also according to the statement, diagnostic tests will be carried out at random, PCR tests will not be required upon arrival and the visitors’ vaccination certificate will be recognized.

The opening of the domestic tourism market will begin gradually in accordance with the epidemiological indicators of each territory.

