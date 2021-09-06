Argentina to send aid against Covid-19 to Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

A donation sent by Argentine solidarity groups will arrive on Sunday in Havana on a flight carrying more than 500 thousand syringes to support the immunization process against Covid-19 in Cuba.

The contribution of the Argentinean Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MasCuba), the Union of Cuban Residents (URCA) and the Association of Argentine Graduates in Cuba (AAGraCUBA) also includes 18 thousand needles.

The batch of medical supplies will arrive together with an oxygen shipment also sent by Argentina on a flight of the country’s Air Force.

The initiative was organized months ago with the campaign ‘Your Solidarity breaks the blockade’, initiated in Argentina and replicated across the world, in open defiance of the blockade imposed by the United States.

Last June, a Cubana de Aviación flight brought more than two tons of syringes and since then the groups have continued working to complete the new shipment.

lgl / Taken from PL

