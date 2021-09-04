Scientific entities from Portugal and Cuba exchange experiences

The president of Portugal’s Foundation for Scientific Research Champalimaud, Leonor Beleza, met on Friday, Sept. 3 in Lisbon with Dr. Tania Crombet, director of the Center for Molecular Immunology of Cuba.



During the meeting, Crombet explained the progress of Cuban science in research on the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the development of national vaccines and their mass production.

Those two institutions found common ground for collaboration on issues related to the fight against cancer and other autoimmune and neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The Champalimaud Foundation, headquartered in Lisbon, conducts ad hoc research in the field of biomedicine and its priority is to boost discoveries that benefit people, as well as to sponsor new patterns of knowledge.

It is also active in the fields of neuroscience and cancer, through research programs and the provision of various clinical services.

