Cuban President dialogues with Tamarindo community in Havana

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, spoke with residents of the Tamarindo Popular Council, in the municipality of Diez de Octubre, one of the neighborhoods of this capital where a schedule of transformations is being implemented.

According to the official account of the Presidency on Twitter, the president arrived at the citadel known as Margarita, and there he was interested in the concerns, expectations and participation of citizens in the changes in the community.

The Ministry of Agriculture undertakes actions in the territory that are visible in medical offices, schools, nurseries, markets, roads, parks and the municipal library, the source announced in another publication.

The plan began in Diez de Octubre by five communities, of the 216 that make up the territory and will be impacted in their entirety.

The visit of the head of state is part of the tours to check the transformations in vulnerable localities, in an effort that brings together organizations, ministries and residents.

