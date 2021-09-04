Cuban poet Evelio Traba receives poetry award

Cuban poet Evelio Traba / Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban poet Evelio Traba was distinguished today with the Juan Alcaide International Poetry Prize for his work ‘Un traspatio de malos vecinos’ (A backyard of bad neighbors), the jury announced on Friday, Sept. 3.



The School of Letters of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), the Friends of Juan Alcaide Association of Valdepeñas and the Verbum publishing house, pronounced in favor of Traba’s book in the 40th edition of the Juan Alcaide Poetry Prize.

The success of the Cuban author living in Ecuador has its own merit, as he won among 431 books by Spanish and Latin American writers who competed in the contest.

According to the jury, Traba deals with the conflict between reason and instinct, as well as love turned into an explosive artifact that the poet is unable to deactivate.

The jury was composed of poet Jaime Siles Ruiz, Rafael Morales (Friends of Juan Alcaide Association), Jesus Barrajon (School of Letters of the UCLM), Sergio Garcia Zamora (winner of the Juan Alcaide Award 2020) and Luis Rafael Hernandez (Editorial Verbum). Evelio Traba (Bayamo, Cuba, 1985) was already recognized in 2019 with the 5th Exemplary Novel Prize also awarded by the UCLM and Editorial Verbum, for his work ‘Dos versiones de Fray Bernardino.’

The winner now of the Juan Alcaide distinction will receive 1,000 euros, the publication of his book in Verbum and an invitation to attend next year’s International Poetry Festival in Madrid.

