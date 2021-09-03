Homage to Cintio Vitier marks agenda of Cuba’s National Library

Photo: Taken from PL

A varied program of cultural actions makes up the agenda of the Jose Marti National Library of Cuba, which announces the calendar of tribute for the centenary of the outstanding intellectual Cintio Vitier.



According to the cultural institution, the tribute to the Cuban poet, storyteller, literary critic and essayist will last until December with the support of entities such as the Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Book and Music Institutes, the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba and the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana.

The fourth issue of the El Correo de la Biblioteca newsletter will be dedicated to that seasoned scholar of the work of Cuba’s National Hero, Jose Marti, while evoking some of his most important titles and approaching his life through an interview conducted by bibliographer Araceli Garcia Carranza.

Images treasured by the library and the testimony of researcher Rafael Acosta de Arriba are part of the selection of documents that will give an account of Vitier’s prolific career until his death on October 1, 2009.

His birth anniversary’s commemoration – September 25, 1901- will be marked by the opening of the bibliographic exhibition on his work, and the unveiling of the commemorative plaques in the Marti Hall and in the Vitier-Garcia Marruz cubicle, where he worked with his wife Fina Garcia Marruz.

Considered one of the great voices of Latin America, Vitier was a member of the founding group of the Origenes magazine, a space par excellence of contemporary literature and its main exponents, which marked Cuban and Latin American culture.

