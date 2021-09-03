Cuban athlete wins gold medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games
Cuban sprinter Omara Durand won her seventh gold medal in the 100 meters finals, class T12, of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Durand, accompanied by her guide Yuniol Kindelán, clocked in at 00:00:11.49, her personal record for the Paralympic Games, in a modality for visually impaired runners.
Durand was closely followed by Ukrainian Oksana Boturchuk, runner-up, with a time of 12.03 seconds, Chinese Liang Yanfen, third (12.51), and Dominican Darlenys de la Cruz, fourth (12.53).
Durand’s second medal earned the Cuban delegation a total of three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Games, placing Cuba in 33rd place in the standings, with the same balance as South Africa.
pgh/llp/mem/am
lgl / Tomado de PL
Impactos: 17