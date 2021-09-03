Cuban aeronautical authorities assess cargo operations with U.S. charters

Photo: Taken from RHC

Representatives of the Cuban Aviation Corporation and the Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba (IACC) held talks with representatives of the charter company Invicta to assess possible cargo operations with the use of the Skyway airline to airports outside Havana, reported a note from the IACC.

The text added that there are also exchanges with officials of the IBC airline for the implementation of cargo flights it operates with the Cubamax charter company, authorized to fly to Havana, and operations to other airports in the country. “These talks are taking place in response to the requests made by these charter companies and the respective airlines after the U.S. government authorized emergency exemptions in July in favor of Skyway and IBC airlines,” the text stated.

Cuba’s Civil Aeronautics Institute recalled that the exceptions were necessary because on August 13, 2020, the U.S. government suspended authorizations for commercial flights between its country and all Cuban airports, except for charter flights for the public, exclusively to and from Havana, which was part of the tightening of the blockade applied in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and still in force.

As of June 18, 2021, and by a previous authorization, the Invicta charter company was already operating two weekly flights in Miami-Havana with the Skyway airline. In the case of IBC, on August 25, 2021, it was granted permission to use two weekly flights with the charter carrier Cubamax, Miami-Havana. “At present, this company is in the process of contracting with the service providers to start the flights,” the note said.

lgl / Taken from RHC

Impactos: 21