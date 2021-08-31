Xi reaffirms Diaz-Canel everlasting nature of China-Cuba friendship

Pfoto: Taken from PL

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday reaffirmed his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel the everlasting nature of the friendship between the two countries, the will to boost relations and his unconditional support to the Caribbean nation.



During a telephone conversation, the president assured that no matter how difficult the international situation may be, the fraternal ties that unite the two socialist nations will remain unchanged, local press reports confirmed.

Xi expressed readiness to expand the high-level exchanges, advocated for deepening the pragmatic and multi-sectoral cooperation in favor of the common prosperity and consolidating it, especially on the party side and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Xi also asked to convey his greetings to Army General Raul Castro.

For his part, President Diaz-Canel thanked China for its support and recent donations of health materials, equipment and even Covid-19 vaccines.

He ratified that Cuba supports the One-China principle, is against interference in its internal affairs, respects its position on issues such as Taiwan and Xinjiang, and will also play an active role in promoting ties between the Asian nation and Latin America.

Diaz-Canel also conveyed Raul Castro’s greetings to Xi and updated him on Cuba’s current situation.

On September 28, China and Cuba will celebrate 61 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations based on trust, respect, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

pgh/iff/mem/ymr

lgl / Taken from PL

Impactos: 10