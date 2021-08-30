Cuban President visits western province after hurricane passing

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and high-ranking authorities on Sunday paid a visit to Pinar del Río province, one of the most hit by Hurricane Ida.



According to Twitter, the Cuban president arrived in that western territory to check the disasters caused by Hurricane Ida and to evaluate the epidemiological situation in that province.



Previously, Miguel Díaz-Canel urged to work for restoring the province after the passage of the category 1 hurricane.



During a meeting with the Cuban president, senior representatives of the Governments of Pinar del Río and the Isle of Youth explained that the after-effects include partial housing destruction, unscheduled electric power blackout, as well as damaged crops of bananas, corn, squash and papaya.

