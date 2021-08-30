Cuban doctors return from Qatar after fighting Covid-19

Photo: Taken from PL

A 346-doctor medical brigade -who provided health care to fight Covid-19 in Qatar– returned to Cuba Sunday after 16 months of work in the Arab nation.



Upon arrival at the Havana´s José Martí International Airport, the medical brigade was welcomed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel who, in a virtual way, highlighted their work and efforts branded as exemplary and efficient.

This medical brigade is made up of 267 women and 79 men, of which 52 are specialists in General Comprehensive Medicine (GCM), Intensive and Emergency Therapy, anesthetists, critical care physicians, and specialists in hygiene and epidemiology, as well as 292 Graduates in Nursing and Health Technologists.

According to the Public Health Ministry (MINSAP), the Cuban doctors treated as many as 153,952 patients in Qatar, conducted 836,855 nursing procedures and saved 3,411 lives.

