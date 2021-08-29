Diaz-Canel calls to replicate Quisicuaba project’s results in Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday highlighted the social impact of the Havana-based Cabildo Quisicuaba project and called to replicate that kind of experience in other communities in Cuba.



On his Twitter account, the president praised the ‘attention to elderly people, girls, boys and youths from dysfunctional families, abused women, ex-prisoners and single mothers’, which is fostered by the project in Los Sitios neighborhood.

The head of State visited the project on Friday and spoke with residents of Centro Habana municipality, where the Quisicuaba religious institution is based.

Previously, the website of the Presidency noted that this idea of more than 25 years promotes local projects with a socio-cultural impact and currently consists of 29 social works.

In addition, Diaz-Canel visited the community soup kitchen that

provides free services to people with vulnerabilities and that, in the current pandemic conditions, incorporates delivery services.

In the Institution’s Guest Book, the president expressed his admiration for the work done there under the guidance of Dr. Enrique Aleman.

The Cabildo Quisicuaba project seeks to strengthen responsible participation of the community in aspects related to health, education, self-responsibility, values and identity.

It also promotes the cultural and historical heritage of the Los Sitios community.

