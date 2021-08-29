Cuba can produce millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines

Photo: Taken from PL

The Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) reported that it can produce 10 million doses of the Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines against Covid-19, local media reported on Saturday the local press reported today.

According to the CIM, quoted by Granma newspaper, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) is ready to produce the vaccines against Covid-19, a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

‘The team that produces the RBD mpa reached the first 10 million equivalent doses of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus. All this has happened in a single month of intense work at the Antibody Plant,’ according to a message from that scientific institution published in the newspaper.

In recent days, the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices approved the request for the Emergency Use Authorization of Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, in their combined vaccination scheme (two doses of Soberana 02 plus a booster dose of Soberana Plus).

The two vaccines have joined Abdala, the first Cuban and Latin American vaccine against Covid-19.

