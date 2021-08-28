Cuba’s President verifies work at medical oxygen plant

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel verified on Friday the actions being carried out to recover production at the medical oxygen plant in Havana’s Cotorro municipality.

Photo: Taken from PL

The president called to work with agility and without wasting time as of this weekend in the assembly and constant and gradual recovery, from the arrival in the country in the upcoming hours of the necessary parts, according to the Twitter account of the Presidency.

During the installation, the head of State also checked the strategy to face and solve the current deficit of that important item, essential amid the peak of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Cuba has had to look for alternatives to supply oxygen to hospital centers, in view of the breakdown of the plant that guaranteed the needs of the entire national territory.

Small scattered factories have been placed at full capacity at the disposal of the healthcare system, in addition to imports and donations from different countries.

At the governmental level, a command post was created, which facilitated to manage the crisis and make decisions according to needs and availability.

The aviation of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and other institutions were also involved in the distribution of oxygen and the creation of implements to optimize its use in hospitals, an effort that also involved the participation of several freelancers.

lgl / Taken from PL

ef/omr/mem/kmg

Impactos: 22