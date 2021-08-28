Cuban sports movement mourns Giraldo Gonzalez’s death

Photo: Taken from PL

The Cuban sports movement on Saturday lamented the death by Covid-19 of Giraldo Gonzalez, a prominent shortstop of the Pinar del Rio team and the national baseball series. On his Twitter account, the president of the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), Osvaldo Vento, confirmed the news, which has moved baseball and the entire sports family in the country.



Vento noted that the hierarchy of Giraldo, as many of his admirers called him, ‘grew with modesty and simplicity that never left him.’

‘Another low blow by #COVID-19 within #InderCuba, which accompanies the family and friends in their pain,’ Vento tweeted.

The president of the Cuban Olympic Committee, Roberto Leon Richards, expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the ‘Pinar del Rio vacuum cleaner,’ as the fans called Giraldo.

‘From the Cuban Olympic Committee we accompany the family and friends of that great of baseball that was Giraldo Gonzalez, whose death shakes us on Saturday,’ the former gymnast tweeted.

jg/npg/rws/gdc

lgl / Taken from PL

Impactos: 15