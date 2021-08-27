Diaz-Canel encourages attention to vulnerable neighborhoods in Havana

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel heads the evaluation of beneficial actions carried out in 62 vulnerable neighborhoods of Havana.

Photo: Taken from PL

According to press sources, the president insists on supporting those actions in which ministries and other government agencies are participating.

The head of State stressed the importance of attending to the basic needs of the population.

Diaz-Canel is accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Havana authorities.

The president began his work agenda on Thursday with a visit to the productive pole of the Agricultural Enterprise of Nueva Paz, in the western province of Mayabeque.

There, he verified the recovery of areas for various crops and the implementation of a package of measures to strengthen the agricultural sector, as well as for local development.

ef/omr/jcm/ool/PL

