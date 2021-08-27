Cyclonic alarm phase decreed for western Cuba

The General Staff of Cuba’s Civil Defense on Friday decreed the alarm phase for the western Cuban provinces and Isla de la Juventud special municipality, in view of the imminent passage of Tropical Storm Ida.

According to the Civil Defense, the measure was established as of 09:00 hours, local time, for Havana, Mayabeque, Artemisa and Pinar del Rio, while the informative phase continues from Matanzas to Sancti Spiritus.

The note also states that Ida will continue to gain in organization and intensity and will maintain a similar course and speed.

Large swells are also expected on the coast from Pinar del Rio to Cienfuegos, and moderate coastal flooding from Mayabeque to the westernmost of Cuba’s provinces and Isla de la Juventud.

It also informs an increase in rainfall.

The National General Staff advised the population to keep informed through official websites and the media, as well as to comply with the instructions given by local authorities.

