WHO thanks Cuba’s concern in fight against Covid-19

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday thanked Cuba for its concern in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



After a meeting between the high-ranking WHO official and Cuba’s permanent representative at the UN agencies in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, Cuba’s investment in the development of its health system to curb Covid-19 was noted.

According to a Ghebreyesus tweet, at the meeting he also expressed to Quintanilla the acknowledgement of Cuba’s concern for the development of its own vaccine production capacities against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of this pandemic.

Cuba already has the Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines, registered with authorization for their emergency use on a massive scale in the population.

So far, 5,098,998,000 Cubans have received at least a first shot of one of the country’s own immunizers, which represents 45.4 percent of the national population, an indicator of 32.9 percent at the international level.

