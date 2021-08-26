Diaz-Canel talks with leader of solidarity project with Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday held a meeting with Carlos Lazo, leader of the Bridges of Love project, which fosters solidarity with Cuba from the United States.



On his Twitter account, the president described the meeting as fruitful and said that Cuba will continue to strengthen the relations with Cuban residents abroad, as part of an invariable and unstoppable process.

‘I had a fruitful meeting with Carlos Lazo, who, driven by his love for his homeland, continues to build #BridgesOfLove. #Cuba will continue to strengthen its ties with Cubans who live abroad, as part of an invariable and unstoppable process,’ the head of State tweeted.

In another tweet, Diaz-Canel thanked the donations of medical supplies and the support of those who live abroad, as well as friends who have shown their support to the Cuban people in the face of the Covid-19 impact and the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Heading the Bridges of Love project, Carlos Lazo arrived at the White House in July, where he delivered a petition signed by over 27,000 people to the US government, in which they call on US President Joseph Biden to lift the blockade against Cuba.

In addition to lifting the measures against Cuba, the activist spoke with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State, Emily Mendrala.

The struggle to lift restrictions which hinder normal development of family relations on both sides of the Florida Strait and against the blockade are the main axis of the project headed by Lazo, who is also commited to showing the Cuban reality to the American people.

PL

