Cuban F.M. points out urgency of protection against misinformation

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today stressed the urgency of protecting citizens against disinformation and lies that abound in social networks and the media.

Photo: Taken from PL

In his Twitter account, the foreign minister referred to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, based in Washington DC, which reflects the growing trend among US citizens to consider necessary government action to restrict false information online.

According to that survey, about 39 percent of US citizens surveyed in 2018 felt that the administration should take action to stop such distortions, while in 2021 those holding that view already reach 48 percent.

‘It is increasingly urgent to protect citizens from misinformation and lies,’ said the head of Cuban diplomacy.

According to the Caribbean nation’s Vice Minister of Communications Ernesto Rodriguez, dozens of countries currently have laws regulating the use of telecommunications and information and communication technologies (ICT), including Bolivia, Spain, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela.

Cuba recently approved Decree Law 35, related to these issues and the use of the radio-electric spectrum, which establishes the duties and rights of operators, service providers and users, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

