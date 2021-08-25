Two Cuban beaches rated among the best in the world

The travel website Trip Advisor, the most important in the world, today considered two Cuban beaches among the 25 best-rated in the world.

Photo: Taken from PL

Cayo Santa Maria ranks second in the list and Varadero 12th, the former in the central-northern region of this nation and the latter in the west (the most important sun and beach destination in the archipelago).

Trip Advisor compiled the ratings of its hundreds of millions of users to present this list.

About Cayo Santa Maria, the website identifies a 21.4-square-kilometer island belonging to Cuba, one of its impressive beaches dominated by almost white dunes and impossibly colored waters.

In the case of Varadero, it points out that this beach resort – known as Playa Azul (Blue Beach) -stretches between 700 and 1,200 meters wide, while 22 kilometers of beach covers a strip of fine white sand and a gentle descent from the platform to the sea.

The top choice includes Whiteheaven Beach, a seven-kilometer stretch along Whitsunday Island, Australia. The beach is known for its crystalline silica sands and turquoise waters.

From the third step up are: Baia do Sancho (Brazil), Grace Bay Beach (Turks and Caicos Islands), St. Pete Beach (United States), Turquoise Bay (Australia), Eagle Beach (Aruba), Rabbit Beach (Italy), Kaanapali (Hawaii), Baia dos Golfinhos (Brazil), Cofete (Spain), and Varadero (Cuba).

