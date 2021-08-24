Vietnam, Cuba renew friendship through their presidents

Photo: Taken from PL

Presidents of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, on Monday reaffirmed via telephone the friendship and cooperation ties between both countries.

Diaz-Canel, also first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), congratulated the Vietnamese people on the 76th anniversary of its independence proclamation by President Ho Chi Minh (September 2). Both presidents highlighted the special nature of the relationship between both nations, forged by Uncle Ho, Fidel and Raul Castro, and agreed that the difficulties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic have not prevented the preservation of political dialogue and reciprocal solidarity.

Several times last month, leaders of the two countries have spoken via telephone to preserve the strength of these ties despite the difficult scenario created by the disease.

On July 28, the first secretary of the PCC and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Phu Trong, discussed the prospects for bilateral collaboration in various fields and showed special interest in Covid-19 vaccines.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh also did the same in early July.

During his talk on Monday with Xuan Phuc, Diaz-Canel was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez; Minister of Construction, Rene Mesa; and Minister of Agriculture, Ydael Perez.

