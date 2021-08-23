Peruvians in Arequipa repudiated right-wingers’ call for impeachment

Photo: Taken from PL

A group of rightist politicians promoting the impeachment of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was repudiated on Sunday by workers and other citizens in Arequipa city.

The mass rejection put neoliberals Jorge del Castillo, Lourdes Flores and Juan Sheput to flight. They were were promoting anti-communist rallies against the government in several cities.

The visitors from Lima held a press conference at the main square of Arequipa, which motivated a spontaneous gathering of repudiation. Participants carried a big sign with the slogan: ‘No to the coup d’état’.

The people chanted: ‘Corrupt people out’, the slogan that resounded the most together with the demand that the three politicians leave the city, capital of a region in which Castillo won the elections.

A police cordon kept the outraged protesters under control, but could not prevent them from approaching and throwing eggs, tomatoes and garbage bags at them as they left the place.

