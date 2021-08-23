Creation of MSMEs and non-agricultural cooperatives in Cuba will be gradual

Johana Odriozola, deputy minister of Economy and Planning,

Johana Odriozola, deputy minister of Economy and Planning, said at a press conference Friday that the creation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and non-agricultural cooperatives (NACs) would be a gradual process.

With this approach, she said, the intention is to correct design problems or possible deviations; to retake, where appropriate, those requests that have not been approved; to advance in the preparation of personnel, and establish the necessary organizational conditions in the entities involved in their formation.

Odriozola explained that for the creation of these structures, the procedures would be carried out, fundamentally, online, and the pre-existing businesses will have an expeditious process.

People will go to the entities for the final procedures, she said.

As principles of the exercise of both activities, she emphasized that those that have their origin in pre-existing businesses maintain the licenses and permits that had already been granted to them in case they retain the same activities.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that in the case of MSMEs, they arise from the need to regulate a type of subject that does not exist in Cuban practice and commented that for the first time in the legal system, an economic actor that responds to different forms of ownership (private, state and mixed) is regulated.

