Cuban President checks on the transformation of a vulnerable neighborhood

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel checked on Friday the progress of transformations undertaken at the community of La Güinera, in the capital’s Arroyo Naranjo municipality.

The President visited the locality to learn, first hand, about the rehabilitation actions being carried out there.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, the President establishes contact with the authorities, local actors, and the population about the program of changes being developed there for the improvement of road, hydraulic and civil infrastructure, as well as health, educational and social institutions.

The Head of State was accompanied by executives of state and private entities in charge of the development plan of the Havana neighborhood, one of the 62 localities that also receive these actions in the capital.

La Güinera Popular Council was one of the scenes of violence in the recent riots in the country incited through virtual platforms, events that its residents denounced.

The tour is part of a group of exchanges that the President is carrying out in various communities to learn about the impact of local projects, as well as the concerns of citizens, and listen to proposals for the solution of their problems.

