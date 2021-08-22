China sends donation of 50 oxygen concentrators to Cuba

Photo taken from PL

China sent 150 oxygen concentrators to Cuba, donated to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, diplomatic sources informed on Friday.

Cuba’s embassy to China indicated that the gesture is another reflection of the friendship and sisterhood between the two nations.

This is the second aid batch from China that Cuba has received in less than a month, after the 30 lung ventilators sent at the end of July.

On that occasion, representatives from Havana considered the action an evidence of the will of China’s authorities and population to show their solidarity with Cuba just when it is going through a special situation.

They noted that this is the true way to provide assistance to Cuba and not by imposing blockades or coercive measures, as the United States insists.

