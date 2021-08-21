Physical exercise helps stroke survivors reduce risk of death by 54%

Photo taken from PL

People younger than 75 years of age, stroke survivors who engage in physical activity three to four hours per week, can lower their risk of death, according to new data published in Neurology magazine.

A new study has shown that people who walk at least three to four hours per week or bike at least two to three hours per week, or the equivalent after having a stroke, may have a 54 percent lower risk of death from any cause.

‘Our results are exciting because just three to four hours a week of walking was associated with big reductions in mortality, and that may be attainable for many community members with prior stroke,’ said study Raed Joundi study author, M.D., D.Phil., at the University of Calgary in Canada and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

The study found the most benefit for younger stroke survivors. When people under the age of 75 exercised at least that amount, their risk of death was reduced by 80 percent.

Looking specifically at stroke survivors under 75 years of age, Joundi et al. found that 11% of patients who were physically active died and 29% of patients who were not physically active died.

Meanwhile, stroke survivors over 75 years of age who met minimum physical activity requirements were 32% less likely to die—not quite as much of a benefit, but still a significant number.

‘Our results suggest that getting a minimum amount of physical activity may reduce long-term mortality from any cause in stroke survivors,¨ Joundi said. ¨We should particularly emphasize this to stroke survivors who are younger in age, as they may gain the greatest benefits from walking just 30 minutes each day.’

