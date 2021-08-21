Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban Writers and Artists Union

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent on Friday a congratulatory message to the members and workers of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) on its 60th anniversary.

The letter recalls ‘the birth of an organization that has always been at the forefront of the revolutionary culture, born from the initial exchanges of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, with Cuban creators.

The president alluded to the essential Words to Intellectuals, a speech delivered by the Commander in Chief, Fidel Castro to the nation’s intellectuals and recalled that ‘UNEAC was inspired since 1961 by its unitary vocation and its steadfast commitment to the defense of the Revolution,’ Granma newspaper referred.

In view of the country’s efforts to defuse a fierce blockade and save lives amid the pandemic, Diaz-Canel detailed the destabilizing offensive with the use of all instruments of unconventional warfare and the incessant defamation campaign in the media and social networks deployed by Cuba’s enemies.

In that regard, the president affirmed that ‘in the face of the perversity of such maneuvers, in the face of current and future complex challenges, we continue to count, as always, on UNEAC, following Marti’s and Fidel’s ethics, with its consistent spirit.’

Likewise, the head of State recognized the proven capacity of the cultural institution to continue building unity through dialogue and participation.

‘We are proud that it has remained faithful to its founding principles throughout those six decades,’ he added.

Finally, he extended his congratulations for the extraordinary cultural work carried out by the entity founded in 1961 that brings together intellectuals, artists and writers in the nation.

