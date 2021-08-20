Organizers of Sanremo Music Festival and Awards send humanitarian aid to Cuba

Sanremo Music Awards/RHC

Organizers of the Sanremo Music Awards develop initiatives to send medicines and food to Cuba at the current difficult situation marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and Washington’s stepped up blockade policy.

The main organizers, Nicola Convertino and Flavio Ferrari announced the shipment of face masks, disposable needles, syringes, white coats, among other medical inputs to lend a helping hand to the Cuban people, in the common fight against Covid-19.

In statements to the website Il Popolo Veneto, both Italian personalities said that they will continue to help the Cuban people by sending medicines and food. “We’re doing this thanks to the support we’ve received from Italian artists and musicians and also several Italian companies, which are contributing to this effort,’ they said.

They announced also the streaming of a charity concert in September, aimed at raising funds for the purchase of medicines and food for the Cuban people.

The Sanremo Music Awards or the Festival della canzone italiana di Sanremo (Italian song festival of Sanremo) is the most popular Italian song contest and awards ceremony. It consists of a competition amongst previously unreleased songs.

Usually referred to as Festival di Sanremo, or outside Italy as Sanremo Music Festival, it is the music equivalent to the Premio Regia Televisiva for television, the Premio Ubu for stage performances, and the Premio David di Donatello for motion pictures.

Organizers decided to move this year’s edition of the prestigious festival out of its usual venue, the city of Sanremo, Liguria, to Havana, Cuba. Set for November 16th through the 21st, this year’s edition of the Sanremo Music Festival is already considered the most important Italy-Cuba solidarity event over the past several years.



