Cuban President highlights the importance of direct involvement with communities

President Miguel Diaz-Canel headed a meeting to analyze the experiences

obtained with the work in 62 neighborhoods of Havana./RHC

Cuba is turning its gaze today to the communities to promote greater attention to vulnerable sectors, as defined last July 17 by the country’s President, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

On Wednesday, the President headed a meeting to analyze the experiences obtained with the work in 62 neighborhoods of Havana with these characteristics, in which companies, entities of the central administration of the State, and political, student and mass organizations are linked.

The need to accompany the actions that solve material problems with a more significant social work of prevention was one of the calls of the head of State during the exchange, where he also insisted on the use of the different social investigations that exist.

Tackling and eliminating the disengagement of young people from study and work and supporting single mothers to join the workforce are just two of the many phenomena that occur in the communities that require daily efforts, he said.

Everything that is done in the neighborhoods must be sustainable over time, the attendees remarked, while Díaz-Canel stressed the importance of listening to the people, giving them participation in decision-making, and allowing them to define what they need and what their priorities are.

He made clear that the work in the capital is not an intervention, but a matter of support, and said that the best time is the one spent working with the people, supporting them in solving their difficulties and transforming their environment, as well as opening a path to their aspirations.

This process, in addition, should allow strengthening the structures in the community and the role of mass organizations, said Luis Antonio Torres, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party in Havana.

The more problems we have, the closer we have to be to the people with arguments, explanations, and work, added the capital leader, who added that there could not be Socialism without unity, participation, and synergy among all the entities of the society.

The national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, Gerardo Hernández, highlighted the positive atmosphere in the neighborhoods where the work strategy is being put into practice but commented that each new action is also a challenge.

As we advance, expectations are greater, so it is essential to make the population understand that there will be no magic solutions to the problems because the resources are the same and the U.S. economic blockade is still in place, with a devastating effect, said Hernandez.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares/PL

Impactos: 15