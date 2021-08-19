Cuban government has no direct role in receiving remittances/RHC

The general manager of Financiera Cimex, S.A. (FINCIMEX), Yamil Hernández González, explained to Cubadebate that the Cuban government has no direct role in receiving remittances.

He pointed out that this is a commercial activity and is managed by a commercial entity, in this case FINCIMEX, and no foreign government, including that of the United States, has the right to dictate to the Island which company can manage remittances and which cannot.

In October 2020, Washington banned Western Union’s (WU) relations with Cuban institutions in charge of processing remittances to Cuba, specifically with Financiera, unilaterally putting an end to the flow of remittances through regular and institutional channels.

Hernández González specified that WU was the entity in charge of sending remittances to the largest Antillean island and under the existing scheme, that entity charged the remittance sender in the U.S. five dollars for every 100 that were sent, as a commercial commission. “They paid FINCIMEX one dollar for every hundred remittances, for services rendered, which is a common practice in the international remittance industry,” he clarified.

“It is false that FINCIMEX, the Cuban government or the Armed Forces appropriated 20 or 40 percent of the money sent to Cuba from the United States, a falsehood that politicians in that country repeat endlessly. I insist, the money sent was not subject to any tax when it entered Cuba. The recipient received the total amount sent in its entirety and in its entirety”.

The executive reiterated that Financiera is a 100 percent civilian entity, none of its workers is military and the income for services rendered is part of the country’s general revenues and is destined both to the maintenance and operation of the company itself -including its technological infrastructure- and to making contributions to the national budget and to the economy as a whole.

He commented that the main consequence of the interruption of remittances through formal and institutional channels was the increase in the difficulty and costs of receiving them.

He said that the measure has had a negative impact on the standard of living of the recipients and on the pockets of those who send them, as it is said that people in the United States are currently paying up to 30 dollars or more for every hundred dollars they send to their relatives in Cuba through irregular channels.

Hernandez Gonzalez noted that another consequence has been the increase of uncontrolled currency transfers from that country to the island, something that is never positive and goes against what the international community is trying to organize and regulate.

