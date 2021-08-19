Cuba receives face shields donated by Thailand

Photo Taken From PL

Cuba thanked on Wednesday Thailand’s PharMaland Co. Ltd, a pharmaceutical group, for its donation of 20,000 protective face shields.

That donation was sent to healthcare professionals in Cuba as a contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, health sources said.

Recognition for the contribution was also extended to Mrs. Khun Sumitra for the long-lasting friendship and cooperation expressed.

Actions like this demonstrate the solidarity of citizens and peoples of Asia with Cuba, a country affected for almost 60 years by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, which hinders access to products for the health sector, as in this case of face protective shields.

ef/omr/oda/mt/PL

Impactos: 24