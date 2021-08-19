Cuba and Germany advocate strengthening academic exchange

Photo Taken From PL

Representatives of Cuba and Germany advocated strengthening scientific and academic exchange between the two countries during a meeting in the federal state of Bavaria, diplomatic sources confirmed on Wednesday.



During a tour of that territory, Cuba’s Ambassador Ramon Ripoll and Counselor Milagros Franco visited the universities of applied sciences of Weihenstephan-Triesdorf and Ansbach, and talked with its members about the possibility of promoting collaboration among students, professors and researchers of the two States.

The meeting was attended by the executive director of the Bavarian University Center for Latin America, Irma de Melo, who expressed the willingness of German educational institutions to strengthen the alliance with Cuba and the region.

Cuban diplomats also met with entrepreneurs and institutions from the city of Ansbach, who expressed their interest in continuing to boost trade and investment in Cuba.

ef/omr/jcm/gas/PL

Impactos: 21