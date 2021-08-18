Cubana de Aviación to continue flights to Spain despite IATA measure due to U.S. blockade

Photo Taken From RHC

Authorities of Cubana de Aviación assured in Havana that flights to Spain will continue despite the suspension of the Bank Settlement Plam (BSP) payment compensation mechanism in that European market.

Regarding the measure notified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and reported by the international media, Venus Rodríguez Hernández, Legal and Insurance Director of Cubana de Aviación, declared that the airline will honor its commitments to its clients and will not cease operations.

Karelia Fernández Rivero, Economic and Accounting Director of Cubana de Aviación, explained that the BSP is a billing system created by IATA to facilitate the work between agencies and airlines and that it allows airlines to have better financial control over the sales made for their flights.

That is why the Cuban airline is adjusting its commercial strategies in the Spanish market since the bank that makes the compensations declared the impossibility of continuing its activities.

This arbitrary measure, which places Cubana de Aviación at a disadvantage concerning other international airlines, is yet another consequence of the U.S. blockade, which has had a serious impact on the airline’s operations, in addition to the effects of the health crisis, from which no company in the sector has escaped.

