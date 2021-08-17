Cuba’s University of Arts appoints new rector

Photo: Taken from Internet

Cuba’s University of Arts (ISA) appointed on Monday academic Jose Ernesto Novaez as its new rector to replace Alexis Seijo, who has held the post for five years.

Before his appointment, Novaez, born in the central Villa Clara province, was vice president of the Hermanos Saiz Association, an organization that groups the most relevant writers, artists, intellectuals and promoters up to 35 years old.

The scholar, writer and researcher holds a degree in Journalism from Marta Abreu University, graduated from the Onelio Jorge Cardoso Literary Training Center, and taught at that university in Villa Clara.

Jose Ernesto Novaez chairs the Cuban chapter of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity and, among the titles of his authorship stands out the volume of short stories ‘Hijos del polvo,’ (Sons of the Dust) by Ediciones Sed de Belleza, in 2014.

