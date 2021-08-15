Diaz-Canel holds exchange with students of Medical Sciences

Photo: Taken from RHC

The Victoria de Girón Institute of Basic and Preclinical Sciences headquarters hosted on Friday a meeting between Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and medical students as a tribute to the 95th birthday of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.

The President spoke with 95 Medical Sciences students for more than two hours.

It was very important for us that today’s meeting was with you,” he told them, “because you are part of Fidel’s visionary thinking,” and with your level of commitment, what you are doing is reaffirming his legacy.

The promise for the next meeting had been leftover from a previous one, and Díaz-Canel attended it, to talk -he told them- “about the topics you want to discuss.”

The Head of State has been holding similar dialogues during the last days with various sectors of society to hear criteria and proposals that will contribute to overcoming many of the problems the island currently faces.

And amid these purposes, he explained, it was very special to go to the students of Medical Sciences, who “have been fully involved in the fight” against COVID-19 and who, like all our youth, have criteria, opinions and, above all, a great willingness to do things.

