CARICOM ready to help Haiti after earthquake

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) affirmed today that it is ready to help Haiti after the strong earthquake that shook that country and expressed its regret for the deaths and damages caused by the quake.

In a statement, this regional mechanism reported that the president of the group, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, spoke with his Haitian counterpart, Ariel Henry, about the consequences of the natural phenomenon.

The note stressed that the quake destroyed homes, other buildings and infrastructure, especially in the southwestern cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie.

He also announced that the Caribbean Agency for Disaster Emergency Management (Cdema) is in contact with the Haitian Civil Protection Agency, which is evaluating the damage.

Browne expressed to Henry his wishes for a full and speedy recovery of the wounded.

Haiti is a member of Caricom along with 14 other countries in the Caribbean region and was shaken this Saturday by an earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter in the south of the nation.

