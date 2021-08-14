São Paulo Forum, PCC convene international meeting online in homage to leader Fidel Castro

São Paulo Forum, Cuban Communist Party convene international meeting in homage to leader Fidel Castro/PL

The international meeting ‘Fidel, un hombre de ciencia con visión de futuro’ or in English ‘Fidel, a farsighted man of science’ takes place this Friday, August 13th, as tribute to Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro on his 95th birthday anniversary.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla will deliver the opening remarks.

Organized by the Executive Secretariat of the São Paulo Forum (FSP), in coordination with the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the virtual event begins at 10:00 a.m. (Cuban time), chaired by the PCC First Secretary, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, who will deliver the closing remarks.

According to the website of the Cuban Communist Party, the main topics for discussion are: Fidel as a visionary, who anticipated Cuban science and biotechnology development; technology sovereignty, which has allowed Cuba to develop five vaccine candidates and other medical devises and equipment to confront the Covid-19 pandemic, amidst the tightened US blockade policy; Cuban medical internationalism.

Foto:PL

Attendees include notable Cuban scientists, among them Dr. Marta Ayala Ávila, General Director of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology; Dr. Vicente Veréz Bencomo, Director of the Finlay Vaccines Institute; Drs. Agustín Lage Dávila and Luis Herrera Martínez, Advisers to the President of Cuba’s Biopharmaceutical Group BioCubaFarma; Dr. Marcy Calderón Martínez, a founding member of Cuba’s Henry Reeve International Brigade of Doctors Specializing in Serious Epidemics and Disaster Situations.

Participants will also listen to the testimony of Cuban and foreign intellectuals, who were close to the Cuban revolutionary leader. They include Abel Prieto Jiménez, President of the Havana-based Casa de las Américas, journalists, writers and sociologists Atilio Borón, Ignacio Ramonet and Frei Betto, as well as leaders of Latin American political groups and parties, making up the São Paulo Forum.

Friday’s meeting will be live streamed through the following social network platforms:

The official Facebook page of São Paulo Forum FSP (simultaneous translation into five languages): https://www.facebook.com/forodesaopaulo

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/PL

Impactos: 16