After the strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook Haiti at 8:29 a.m. (local time) this Saturday, Cuban collaborators are already providing care in the affected areas of Haiti.

Reports from the Caribbean country confirm that the members of the Cuban medical mission in that area are well and immediately joined to provide assistance to the wounded.

Cuban collaborators provide support in areas affected by the earthquake in Haiti. Photo: Medical Mission in Haiti / Cubadebate

nyr/Cubadebate

