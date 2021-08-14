Cuban-American activist leader travels to Cuba to deliver donations of medicines and supplies to confront pandemic

Carlos Lazo, the coordinator of the Bridges of Love project. PL Photo.

The solidarity project Bridges of Love leader, Carlos Lazo, announced Thursday that he is traveling from the United States to Cuba with donations of medicines and other products needed to face the Covid-19 pandemic in the Caribbean nation.

In a video posted on his Facebook profile, the activist shows the preparations to take medicines, masks, food, candies for children, and even a wheelchair to Cuba, items collected thanks to the solidarity of residents in the North American country.

According to the Cuban-American professor, he would arrive in Havana to deliver the shipment to help Cuban families amid the health and economic crisis aggravated by the U.S. blockade against the island.

He also announced a project called Bridges of Love Barrio Adentro, an initiative also dedicated to collecting supplies to help those most in need in Cuba.

In July, Lazo and other activists made a 2,000-kilometer walk from Miami, Florida, to the U.S. capital. They delivered a petition to President Joe Biden to lift sanctions on Cuba, backed by more than 27,000 signatures.

Solidarity actions such as this one arise while from the northern nation they take advantage of Cuba’s difficult economic situation caused by the blockade and the health situation to promote a destabilization campaign, Cuban authorities denounce.

In recent weeks the Antillean country has received hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid from friendly states such as Russia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Bolivia.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares/PL

