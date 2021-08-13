Regional Students Organization pays tribute to Fidel

OCLAE celebrates 55th anniversary/RHC

The Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Students (OCLAE by its Spanish acronym) celebrated its 55th anniversary, with a tribute to Fidel Castro, whom they call the comrade and leader in so many battles against imperialism and for regional unity and solidarity’ on occasion of Fidel’s 95th birthday anniversary on August 13th.

The regional students’ organization was created on August 11th, 1966, in the framework of the 4th Congress of Regional Students, held in Havana and attended by leader Fidel Castro.

In a solemn ceremony, held at Havana’s José Martí Memorial, OCLAE president, Leonel Pérez Freeman highlighted the Cuban leader’s permanent, close meetings with youth, particularly students to learn about their concerns and aspirations, and to exchange with them about Cuban, regional and world events.

Pérez Freeman, a 4th year medical student who presides the regional organization on behalf of Cuba’s Federation of University Students (FEU), spoke about the pressing challenges faced by Latin American and Caribbean students and youth, in general, in a context marked by Covid-19 pandemic and failed neoliberal policies.

He called on regional youth to follow the legacy of leader Fidel Castro of solidarity and cooperation, as the best and only way to overcome current and future challenges. History has fully demonstrated that leader Fidel Castro was right.

‘We will continue to achieve great things If we pull together, if we mobilize the regional student movement in strong unity and solidarity with workers, peasants, indigenous peoples and other social sectors,’ said the president of the Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Students.

OCLAE groups 36 students’ federations in 22 nations, representing more than 100 million students and youth.

Also in the framework of activities marking the 55th anniversary of the Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Students, a twitter campaign on Wednesday flooded the social network with solidarity messages, using the hashtags #EnPieDeLucha, #55OCLAE and #UnaOrganizaciónTodosLosEstudiantes.

