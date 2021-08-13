Cuban clarinet player Janio Abreu participates in international event in Peru

Janio Abreu/RHC

Young Cuban musician Janio Abreu is participating as a guest artist in the Ibero-American Choir of Clarinet Players ClariPeru, taking place in the South American nation.

The event includes a section dedicated to clarinet improvisations. The Cuban artist gave a virtual lesson, teaching those interested how to play the instrument and a solo version of the iconic piece “Viva mi patria Bolivia”.

Streamed on the event’s official YouTube channel, Abreu, also a musical arranger offered practical tips toward good improvisation and answered several questions sent by the event’s founding president Peruvian clarinet maestro Marco Antonio Mazzini.

The leader of the group ‘Janio Abreu & Aire de Concierto’, Abreu spoke extensively about improvisations, musical influences, as well as the work of Cuban ensembles, their formats and styles.

Abreu, also a flute, piano and sax player, encouraged music students and young musicians to study the work of such renowned composers as German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, American saxophonist Oliver Nelson and jazz maestro David Baker, among others.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/RHC

