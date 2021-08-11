Cuban artists present at 4th edition of largest fine arts event in Venezuela

Photo: Taken from RHC

Cuba is represented at the 4th edition of ‘Bienal del Sur, Pueblos en Resistencia’ (or in English Southern Biennial, Peoples in Resistance), which opened on digital platforms from Venezuela on August 4th and runs through November 29th, with Colombia as guest country of honor.

More than 200 artists from 26 nations participate in Biennial del Sur, considered the largest and most important fine arts event in Venezuela.

The line-up of Cuban artists includes established as well as young artists, among them Carlos del Toro, Agustín Bejarano, José Contino, Ibrahim Miranda, Yudit Vidal Faife, Yusnier Jiménez Quintana and Ricardo Miguel Hernández.

The works on display cover a wide range of visual art techniques and styles, including painting, installation, engraving, sculptor, graphic art, video art, performance.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/RHC

