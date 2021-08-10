New book about Fidel Castro’s strategic thinking presented in Havana

Photo Taken From/RHC

The Federico Engels publishing house presented the book ‘El pensamiento estratégico de Fidel Castro Ruz: valor y vigencia’, a compilation of articles by a group of authors about the leadership skills of Revolution leader Fidel Castro, his political vision and vast knowledge of a wide variety of subjects.

The volume, compiled by historian Rafael Hidalgo Fernández and published by the History Institute, includes works by Hidalgo Fernández himself, José Luis Rodríguez, Osvaldo Martínez Martínez, Isabel Allende Karam, Ricardo Alarcón de Quesada, René González Barrios, Elier Ramírez Cañedo, Pedro Pablo Rodríguez López, Olga Fernández Ríos, Elvis Raúl Rodríguez Rodríguez, Ángel Edil Jiménez González, Ramón Pichs Madruga, Avelino Suárez Rodríguez, Julio Torres Martínez, Faustino Cobarrubia Gómez, José A. Pérez García and Luis Suárez Salazar.

In the book preface, Hidalgo Fernández affirms that understanding Fidel’s political and strategic thinking is key to better understanding the history of the Cuban Revolution and the events between 1952 and 1958. The renowned historian stressed that all the actions by Fidel and the revolutionaries were based on the needs and aspirations of the people.

About the new book, Yoel Cordoví Núñez, President of the History Institute, said it is not about learning Fidel’s words or deeds by heart, but rather understanding his logical thinking because the times, the situations and the actors change, but the essence of the Revolution –the defense of Cuba’s independence and sovereignty, and the quest for a better society with social justice, remain unchanged.

René González Barrios, one of the authors, spoke about the solidarity principle that has characterized the Cuban nation since well before the 1959 Revolution. In that sense, Barrios,the director of the Fidel Castro Studies Center, pointed to strong similarities between the thinking of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, José Martí and Fidel Castro.

Also on hand for the book presentation, held over the weekend in full compliance with measures in place to confront and overcome the complex epidemiological situation generated by the covid-19 pandemic, were Juan Rodríguez Cabrera, President of the Cuban Book Institute, Abel Prieto Jiménez, former Culture Minister and the current President of Casa de las Américas, authorities with the Federico Engels publishing house and some of the authors, whose works were compiled in ‘El pensamiento estratégico de Fidel Castro Ruz: valor y vigencia.’

