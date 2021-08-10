Diaz-Canel praises Cuba’s results at Tokyo 2020

Photo taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday praised the work by the Cuban delegation at Tokyo 2020, where Cuba improved its results at Olympic Games.



‘Cuba’s results in the previous three Olympic Games were surpassed by this performance and the 14th place,’ the president tweeted.

Previously, the president had tweeted that there is immense pride for Cuban athletes and the work promoted by the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who laid the foundation for Cuba’s current sports achievements.

Diaz-Canel also congratulated boxer Andy Cruz (63 kilograms), who won the gold medal at the last competition of the Cuban delegation in Tokyo.

The Cuban delegation won seven titles, three silver medals and five bronze medals, and ended up in the 14th place in the table of medals by counties, thus surpassing the country’s performances at Rio 2016, London 2012 and Beijing 2008.

