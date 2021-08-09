Young Cuban piano students win 2021 Golden Classical Music Awards International Competition

Photo taken from/RHC

Two young first year students of Cuba’s Higher Institute of the Arts (ISA by its Spanish acronym) were awarded the first prize of the 2021 Golden Classical Music Awards International Competition, held online from New York.

Piano students Daniela Rivero and Eladio Hernández won in the chamber music category, in group C, which grouped young performers, 18 and older, from around the world.

For the occasion, the Cuban music students submitted an audiovisual, shot at the José Martí Memorial at Havana’s Revolution Square. In it, they perform two iconic pieces “La Malagueña”, by renowned Cuban composer and pianist Ernesto Lecuona, and “Sonata for Piano four hands”, by French composer and pianist Francis Poulenc.

In a message on Facebook, Daniela and Eladio thanked their professors and all those who contributed to this success. They both committed to promoting and contributing to the further development of Cuban music.

According to the event’s official website, the winners will give concerts at the elegant and intimate Weill Recital Hall, in March and July of 2022.

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall has been one of New York City’s beloved venues since its opening in 1891.

