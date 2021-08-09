‘Ojos color Sol’ by Calle 13 and Silvio Rodríguez, a favorite on Vevo platform

Silvio Rodríguez & Calle 13/RHC

The single “Ojos color Sol”, by Calle 13, featuring Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, is already one of the most successful collaborations of the Puerto Rican group and the Cuban artist in the 21st century, with more than 225 million views on Calle 13’s Vevo platform.

Likewise, the single ranks third among the most popular tunes by Calle 13, a band led by René Pérez (Visitante) and Eduardo Cabra (Residente), available on streaming.

About this collaboration, Cabra told Cuban press that the idea emerged back in 2014, when during a visit of the Puerto Rican band to Havana, Silvio Rodríguez invited them to a concert at Havana’s National Fine Arts Museum.

After that, Calle 13 decided to write a new song to sing it along with the Cuban musician. The young Puerto Rican artists refer that Silvio loved the song and they moved quickly to record it at Silvio’s Ojalá Record Studios in Cuba.

Silvio, for his part, said it was an honor to collaborate with such renowned Puerto Rican musicians.

Today, seven years after its release, “Ojos color Sol” continues attracting the attention of internet users, not just for the sound quality, but also the message of enduring love and optimism conveyed by the song and the accompanying music video, starring Mexican actor Gael García Bernal and Spanish actress María Malverde.

In 2015, Calle 13 and Silvio Rodríguez won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video for “Ojos color Sol”.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/RHC

