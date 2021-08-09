Bis Music releases ‘Discurso de Primavera’ by Rey Montalvo

Photo taken from RHC / Rey Montalvo

Cuba’s record label Bis Music has just released the latest album by singer-songwriter Rey Montalvo entitled ‘Discurso de Primavera’.

Released on July 30th on digital platforms, the new album –the artist’s third musical production—includes an audiovisual, shot at Havana’s National Fine Arts Museum.

Guest artists include trova musician Yaíma Orozco, Alfred Artigas, Pepe Ordaz, guitar player Jorge Herrera and Rey Moltalvo’s father, Reynaldo Montalvo.

The tracks speak about love and life experiences.

This latest album ‘Discurso de Primavera’ by Rey Montalvo is now available to his followers and internet users on the official platforms of Bis Music and the artist on social media.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/RHC

Impactos: 13