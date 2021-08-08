Indian Neeraj Chopra Olympic Champion in Javelin

Photo taken from Prensa Latina

Indian Neeraj Chopra won today the gold medal in javelin at Tokyo Olympic Games; he left Czechs Vitezslav Vesely and Jakub Vadlejch with silver and bronze. It is India’s first gold medal in the event.

Chopra, 23, assured his gold on his second throw throwing the javelin as far as 87 meters and 58 centimeters, enough to beat Vesely (86.67) and Vadlejch (85.44), his strongest rivals.

The Indian javelin athlete showed great strength in his throws, he could have even won with his first, nailing it at 87.03 meters.

With his victory, Chopra takes over from German Thomas Röhler, who won in Rio de Janeiro 2016 with a throw of 90.30 meters.

